Carter Page Says He’s Meeting Soon With House Intelligence Committee

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page says he and the House Intelligence Committee have tentatively agreed to meet for an interview in a closed setting on June 6.

In a 23-page letter sent to the committee and provided to The Daily Caller, Page said he spoke with senior members of the committee’s staff on Friday to discuss the meeting.

“The details are still being worked out,” the energy consultant told TheDC, adding that the meeting has been “penciled in.”

The committee also recently requested a meeting with Marc Caputo, a Trump campaign communications adviser who has worked for Roger Stone, another longtime Trump associate who is at the center of the investigation into potential collusion between the campaign and Russian government.

Stone and Page volunteered in March to testify before the committee.

Page, who was the target of a federal surveillance warrant obtained by the FBI in September, insists in his latest letter that he has “never done anything wrong in Russia.” He also says he has no personal information “that the Russian government or anyone associated with it played any role in the 2016 U.S. election.”

Page, who volunteered for the campaign from March through September, was named in a dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele as one of the Trump campaign members who negotiated with Kremlin officials to influence the election.

The dossier asserts that Page negotiated with Kremlin officials on behalf of the Trump campaign during a trip to Moscow in July.

But Page, who once worked as a banker for Merrill Lynch’s offices in Moscow, insists that he “was never approached by any Russian official or person associated with the Russian government who led me to in any way believe they had some intention to negatively impact the U.S. Government or the 2016 election.”

Though the June 6 meeting is slated to be held in private, Page has asked that it be aired on some sort of public access platform.

Page also provided some update on the status of requests for documents from the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is running an investigation of its own into the Russia matter.

Page has battled with the committee over its requests for documents about any interactions he’s had with Russian operatives or businessmen. The committee has vaguely threatened to subpoena Page if he fails to turn over the documents.

The committee has already subpoenaed former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. But the retired lieutenant general said through his lawyer on Monday that he will not be turning over any documents. He says he will invoke his Fifth Amendment rights if necessary.

Page says he has not been subpoenaed for documents requested by the Senate panel.

Stone and Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, turned documents over to the Senate committee on Monday, it was reported.

Carter Page letter to House Intelligence Committee by Chuck Ross on Scribd

