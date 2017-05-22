Stephanie Ruhle used her 2017 Lehigh University commencement address to take several shots at President Trump.

The MSNBC host titled her speech “Rules For Being Good In An Era Of Yuuuuge” and seemed more than acutely aware that Trump had delivered the commencement address at Lehigh in 1988.

“One of those huge business leaders in particular descended on Lehigh 29 years ago in his big black helicopter, with his name emblazoned on the side in gold,” Ruhle said. “I’m sure he was not surprised to be extended this honor, but I was. When Chairman Scheler called me, I was unsure, and a little uncomfortable.”

Ruhle, who graduated from Lehigh, continued to reference Trump throughout her speech, knocking his late-night tweeting and reports that he eats two scoops of ice cream for dessert.

“And just because you can have two scoops of ice cream on your chocolate cream pie, doesn’t mean you should. Just try to be good,” she told the graduates. “I’m not talking about a selfishness that means two scoops for yourself and only one for your guests…”

Then, she referenced Trump’s accusations that President Obama wiretapped him and his associates during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“If you break something, say sorry. If you flake on a commitment say sorry. If you accuse the former President of the United States of criminal wiretapping and you’re wrong, say sorry,” Ruhle stated.

Ruhle clearly didn’t feel she had made her point yet, as the speech went on to reference Trump several more times before its conclusion.

WATCH THE FULL COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY (RUHLE’S SPEECH STARTS AT 1 HR 18 MIN)

