President Trump became the first sitting president to pray at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews may pray, on Monday.

The Western Wall is considered one of the holiest sites in all of Judaism but sits on land that is hotly disputed in the Israel-Palestine conflict, making Trump’s visit all the more significant.

As Trump approached the wall, he separated from First Lady Melania Trump. Women are traditionally not allowed to pray at the Western Wall, and instead pray in a separate location.

Trump placed a hand on the wall and put a note inside, as is typical of worshippers. He also covered his head with a kippah.

The United States declined to have Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu join Trump at the wall because they did not want to incur protests from Palestinians who would view the move as overtly political.

Earlier in the day, Trump and his wife attended private prayer at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

