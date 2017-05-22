Tomi Lahren Joins Pro-Trump ‘Great America Alliance’

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren has bounced back after a messy end to her tenure at The Blaze.

Lahren is joining top pro-Trump advocacy group Great America Alliance’s communications team, the organization announced in a press release Monday morning.

“With critical policy battles looming, including repealing Obamacare and passing pro-growth tax reform, Great America Alliance (GAA), the leading issue advocacy organization supporting the America-First agenda of President Donald J. Trump, announced Tomi Lahren is joining their national team. Using her growing national profile, Lahren will help GAA execute communications and messaging strategies to expand grassroots support of the President’s policies across the country,” the press release stated.

“The liberal establishment and mainstream media continue to fight our President at every turn, so it’s critical for all Americans to step up and do all they can to advance the America First agenda,” Lahren said. “I’m excited to join the Great America team and continue supporting President Trump and help ensure he can deliver on his promises to the American people.”

The press release states that “Lahren’s broad appeal to conservative and millennial Americans will combine with GAA’s proven team to drive support for the President’s America First agenda in the months ahead, especially in states that strongly supported the President’s reform agenda in 2016 and that are paying attention to how their Senators act ahead of 2018.”

“Tomi was an important and impactful voice in support of Donald Trump during the campaign,” said Eric Beach, one of the group’s founders. “We are thrilled to join forces with her and continue the work of developing unique, effective programs to advance the President’s policies.”

Great America Alliance is an offshoot of the Great America PAC, which was the largest pro-Trump super PAC during the election.

Lahren was previously the host of her own TV show for The Blaze but was later suspended and then taken off-air after an increasingly tense relationship with her fellow coworkers that exploded after Lahren called pro-life conservatives “hypocrites” in an appearance on “The View.” Lahren later sued The Blaze founder Glenn Beck for wrongful termination; the two parties settled earlier this month. (RELATED: The Exclusive Inside Story Of How Tomi Lahren Flamed Out At The Blaze)

Lahren was a fierce defender of Trump during the election and in the early months of his administration. Trump reportedly called Lahren in March to thank her for defending him on TV.

