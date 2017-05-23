Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) grilled ex-CIA Chief John Brennan on evidence of US-Russia collusion, forcing Brennan to admit he doesn’t actually know if there was any collusion.

Brennan is testifying in front of the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday about connections between the US and Russia.

Gowdy asked Brennan if he had seen any evidence of collusion, coordination, or conspiracy between Donald Trump and Russian actors.

Brennan responded that he had seen information about contacts between Russian and US actors that led him to believe the matter should be investigated further by the FBI, but declined to say whether or not he saw direct links between Trump and Russia.

“That doesn’t help us a whole lot,” Gowdy snarked.

“I was aware of intelligence and information about contacts between Russian officials and US persons that raised concerns in my mind about whether or not those individuals were cooperating with the Russians…that served as the basis for the FBI investigation to determine whether such collusion, cooperation occurred,” Brennan explained.

Gowdy, still unsatisfied, responded, “well, there are a bunch of words that start with ‘C’ floating around.”

“I asked you about collusion, coordination, and conspiracy, and you used the word ‘contact,'” Gowdy said. “…Contact could be benign or not benign. So was it contact you saw…what was the nature of what you saw?”

“I saw interaction,” Brennan said. “But I don’t know. I don’t have sufficient information to make a determination whether or not there was cooperation or complicity or collusion.”

