Democrats Lead In New Georgia Poll

Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff led Republican Karen Handel in the Georgia special election to replace former Rep. Tom Price, according to a poll released Tuesday.

Ossoff earned a majority of the vote with 51 percent, while Handel earned 44 percent. A low 6 percent remained undecided in the 11Alive poll.

Fifty-two percent of all female registered voters in the poll support Ossoff, compared to 43 percent who supported Handel. Ossoff also led with black and Asian voters.

Both Republicans and Democrats tended to vote along their ideological lines, but Independent voters overwhelmingly supported the Democratic contender, putting him over the edge with 69 percent of the vote. The Republican only earned 22 percent of independent voters.

“This race is neck and neck and my team and I are going to continue working as hard as we ever have, reaching out to every voter and making the case for fresh leadership and accountability in Washington,” Ossoff said in a public statement Tuesday.

Officials with the Handel campaign were quick to point out the 4.3 percent margin of error in the poll, arguing that the race remains close.

“I don’t think anyone really believes that this is a 7 point race, and our internal numbers show that this is truly a toss-up,” the campaign told 11alive. “Karen Handel has faced an unprecedented flood of out-of-state money, raised from Nancy Pelosi and the ‘resistance,’ to fund ads falsely attacking Karen Handel and presenting Jon Ossoff as someone in touch with the voters of the 6th district.”

The two candidates earned the highest numbers in the April 18th special election, but because neither candidate earned over 50 percent, the race goes to a runoff election June 20.

11Alive surveyed 700 registered voters and included 549 voters that actually voted in the special election in April.

