Donald Trump Says Those Who Committed Manchester Attack Are ‘Evil Losers’

Donald Trump denounced the perpetrators behind the Manchester bombing as “evil losers” who preyed on “innocent children” and “must be driven out of our society forever.”

At least 22 people are dead and dozens more are injured after Manchester police say an apparent lone suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert Monday night. In a West Bank meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Tuesday, Trump opened his remarks by condemning the attack.

“As President of the United States, and on behalf of the people of the United States, I would like to begin by offering my prayers to the people of Manchester in the United Kingdom,” Trump said. “I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack, and to the many killed and the families — so many families — of the victims. We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom.”

“So many young, beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life,” he continued. “I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them from now on losers, because that’s what they are. They’re losers. And we’ll have more of them. But they’re losers. Just remember that.”

“This is what I’ve spent these last few days talking about during my trip overseas,” he added. “Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed. We cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people. And in today’s attack, it was mostly innocent children. The terrorists and extremists, and those who give them aid and comffort, must be driven out of our society forever. This wicked ideology must be obliterated, and I mean completely obliterated. Life must be protected.”

“All civilized nations must join to protect human life and the sacred right of our citizens.”

Abbas also criticized the “ugly terrorist attack.” He said: “I do offer my warm condolences to the Prime Minister of Britain, families of victims, and the British people.”

Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that Trump called British Prime Minister Theresa May “to offer condolences and support.”

At least 22 people have died, including children, and 59 more are injured after an explosion went off minutes after Grande had finished her performance Monday night. Police say they are treating it “as a terrorist incident.”

