Former CIA director John Brennan said Tuesday that while President Trump may have violated protocol by sharing intelligence with Russian diplomats, the real damage came from leaks of the incident to the press.

Brennan testified before the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday and assured House members that it is not “unprecedented” to share intelligence with the Russians.

However, he said the only mistake Trump may have committed was failing to follow proper protocol for sharing classified information.

Nonetheless, Brennan believes any real damage to national security came from the “appalling” leaks to the press by White House staffers. (RELATED: Former Senior Intel Officer: If There’s An ISIS ‘Mole Hunt,’ It’s Because Of The Leakers Running To The Press)

“So it appears as though, at least from the press reports, neither did [the intel] go in the proper channels nor did the originating agency have the opportunity to clear language for it,” he explained. “What I was very concerned about, though, was subsequent releases of what appears to be classified information.” (RELATED: Here’s What Former Spooks Say About The ‘Damage Assessment’ On Trump’s Russia Disclosures)

“These continue to be very very damaging leaks,” Brennan said, confirming claims by other ex-intelligence officials. “And I find them appalling and they need to be tracked down.” (RELATED: Media May Have Compromised Intel Asset Crucial In The Fight Against ISIS)

“That was where the damage came from, that it was released in the press.”

