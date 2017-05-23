Liz Warren Brags About People Getting Liz Warren Tattoos

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren bragged recently to Time.com about the new ‘Liz Warren tattoo’ trend that has emerged among modern feminists following her February tantrum in front of Congress.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shut Warren down Feb. 7 after reading a letter by Coretta King during a debate on the nomination of Sessions as Donald Trump’s attorney general, but persisted nevertheless.

Now, women are inking up with “Nevertheless She Persisted” tattoos as a sign of solidarity with the senator and resistance to the Trump election. According to The Mercury News, more than 100 women came in for appointments at Brass Knuckle Tattoo Studio the afternoon of Warren’s public spat to get “Nevertheless She Persisted” tattoos. Minnesota Public Radio also reports Minneapolis residents started a fundraiser in which people could get “Nevertheless, She Persisted” tattoos for $75. The CW’s Supergirl even crafted a TV episode entitled “Nevertheless She Persisted.”

The hashtag #LetLizSpeak was trending on Twitter by that night, according to CNN. Warren has since used Twitter to attack Sessions and McConnell.

Warren told TIME that these women made ‘Nevertheless, She Persisted’ their “connection to America’s future,” in an article published Monday. Ever since McConnell interrupted Warren on the Senate floor, women have been thanking Warren for providing them with a “new battle cry” for women’s rights. Her new book, “This Fight is Our Fight” has also garnered a devoted female following.

Warren, widely expected to run for president, recounted to TIME a woman who approached her at an event wearing a “Nevertheless, She Persisted” tattoo and said, “I’m here forever. I’m in this fight.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].