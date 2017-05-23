Queen Elizabeth II responded to the terror attack in Manchester, England by calling it an “act of barbarity”

“The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert,” her statement reads. (RELATED: 7 Examples Of People Being Heroes In The Manchester Bombing)

A suicide bomber triggered an explosion outside of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester just as the concert was ending Monday, leading to 22 confirmed deaths and at least 50 people injured.

“I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured,” she continued.

Queen Elizabeth II thanked the professional responders for carrying out their duties with “professionalism and care.”

“And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity,” she finished.

