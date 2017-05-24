Chelsea Clinton: Child Marriage Is ‘Interconnected’ With Climate Change

Chelsea Clinton thinks child marriage and climate change are “interconnected.”

The former first daughter made the claim while participating on a panel at the CARE National Conference in Washington, D.C. this week, which was broadcast on C-SPAN2. Clinton was introduced as an “activist, thought leader, and change agent,” according to the Daily Wire.

“Just listening to the concerns around education and climate change, women’s health, child marriage, access to technology, all of those are of course interconnected,” Clinton said. “We have to focus on each of them in their interconnectedness, as well as individual outrages that do demand our attention.”

WATCH:

Follow Hasson on Twitter @PeterJHasson