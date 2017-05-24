CNN’s CIA Analyst: ‘Trey Gowdy Needs To Have His Ass Kicked’ [VIDEO]

Former CIA analyst Phil Mudd said on Wednesday that South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy “needs to have his ass kicked” because of his comments during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Tuesday with former CIA Director John Brennan.

“Trey Gowdy ought to have his ass kicked. He knows the difference between intelligence and evidence,” Mudd, a CNN contributor, said during an interview on “New Day.”

Mudd was frustrated with Gowdy over the Republican’s questions to Brennan about whether he had evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

Brennan said that he had seen intelligence indicating that there were contacts between members of the Trump team and Kremlin operatives. But he could not tell Gowdy that he has proof of collusion between Trump advisers and Russia.

“New Day” hosts Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota did not bat an eye at Mudd’s comments about Gowdy.

“Well argued,” Cuomo said to Mudd at the conclusion of their interview.

WATCH:

