Charles Krauthammer gave glowing praise to President Trump Wednesday for his trip to the Middle East, calling it an indicator that “America is back.”

The Fox News contributor joined “Special Report” to talk about Trump’s trip abroad, and said while he appreciated the stops in Israel and Vatican City, the shining moment of the trip was Trump’s time in Saudi Arabia.

“Look, I understand the theme of the three great religions, trying to tie them all together to make it look somewhat nonpolitical, but the real story is not the Vatican, it’s not even the Israeli trip,” Krauthammer started.

“Getting these 50 Sunni nations lined up with Saudi Arabia behind us…this is a new day in the Middle East and it’s gonna have reverberations,” he said.

“It’s a new Middle East right now, America is back, that’s the story and the consequences are gonna be immense,” Krauthammer asserted.

