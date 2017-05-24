MS-13 Extorting Legitimate Latino Business Owners in DC Suburb

The powerful gang Ms-13 is extorting Latino-owned businesses in the D.C. suburbs, Montgomery County police chief Thomas Manger said Wednesday in testimony before the Senate.

“We have heard from community members that the gangs, which historically extorted money solely from illicit businesses such as ‘bordellos’ and unlicensed ‘cantinas,’ are now collecting ‘rent’ from legitimate Latino business owners and residents in certain apartment complexes” Manger told the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee. “In some instances, if the victims of this extortion refuse to pay the fee demanded by the gang, the gang members return with detailed information on the intended victims’ family members still living in Central America.”

Manger was one of three law enforcement officials who provided testimony regarding the growing threat posed by MS-13 and the resulting need for federal intervention. The gang, which is comprised largely of Salvadoran immigrants, began in Los Angeles in the 1980s and now maintains a significant presence in the New York and Washington D.C. metro areas where they engage in drug dealing, extortion and violence.

Manger also spoke about the need for the federal government to relax surveillance laws so law enforcement can more easily monitor gang members. He explained that gang members have become increasingly tech savvy and as a result are often able to evade police surveillance, according to the Washington Examiner.

“I also urge Congress to act to balance citizens’ rights to privacy with law enforcement’s need to lawfully monitor and intercept electronic communications regarding criminal activity and potential deadly plots” Manger said.

