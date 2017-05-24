C-SPAN caught Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) using a fidget spinner during a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee markup.
Hunter can be seen spinning a white fidget spinner in his hands before the camera zooms in and shows it again several times.
.@Rep_Hunter with subliminal product placement on C-SPAN for #fidgetspinners ? pic.twitter.com/HlyOKyGlTU
— Faith Vander Voort (@faithcvv) May 24, 2017
Another viewer caught the moment as well.
Spotted in @Rep_Hunter‘s hands at a House Transportation & Infrastructure markup: a fidget spinner
— Camille von Kaenel (@cvonka) May 24, 2017
Fidget spinners are small toys that have become unbelievably popular among children. Some schools have banned them to prevent them from becoming a distraction to students.
The spinners have caught on in some offices too, replacing annoying pen-tapping, leg-shaking, or nail-biting.
That being said, Rep. Hunter may be the first elected official caught playing with the addicting toy, and during official committee business nonetheless.