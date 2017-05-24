Politics

Rep. Hunter Uses Fidget Spinner During Hearing [VIDEO]

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
3:21 PM 05/24/2017

C-SPAN caught Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) using a fidget spinner during a  House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee markup.

Hunter can be seen spinning a white fidget spinner in his hands before the camera zooms in and shows it again several times.

Another viewer caught the moment as well.

Fidget spinners are small toys that have become unbelievably popular among children. Some schools have banned them to prevent them from becoming a distraction to students.

The spinners have caught on in some offices too, replacing annoying pen-tapping, leg-shaking, or nail-biting.

That being said, Rep. Hunter may be the first elected official caught playing with the addicting toy, and during official committee business nonetheless.

Follow Amber on Twitter

Tags: Duncan Hunter, House of Representatives
  Show comments