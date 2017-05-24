Reporter Claims He Was ‘Body Slammed’ By GOP Candidate [AUDIO]

Guardian political reporter Ben Jacobs claims Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate in Montana’s special congressional election, body slammed him during an interview in Bozeman, Mont., Wednesday.

Jacobs asked Gianforte about the Congressional Budget Office’s score on the House’s recently passed American Health Care Act, according to an audio recording of the altercation posted by The Guardian.

There is a pause, then sounds of a scuffle, and a crash.

“I’m sick and tired of you guys, the last time you came in here you did the same thing,” Gianforte said after the altercation. “Get the hell out of here! You with The Guardian?” Gianforte said.

“Yes,” Jacobs said. “You just broke my glasses.”

Gianforte repeated that Jacobs should “Get the hell out of here.”

“You just body slammed me and broke my glasses,” Jacobs said.

The Gianforte campaign defended the GOP candidate in a statement, and said that Jacobs had grabbed Gianforte’s wrist, and “aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg’s face.”

“Jacobs was asked to leave,” the campaign said. “After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined. Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg’s wrist, and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground.”

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the confrontation, and said it will hold a press conference later Wednesday evening.

