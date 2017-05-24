“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough bashed Rep. Trey Gowdy’s (R-SC) looks Wednesday, telling the congressman that he needs to powder his face before he goes on television.

Cohost Mika Brzezinski asked Scarborough “what dots can we connect?” based on testimony from DNI Dan Coats and Ex-CIA Chief John Brennan yesterday.

Scarborough decided the question was a good opportunity to offer a “pro tip” to Gowdy.

“First of all,” Scarborough said, laughing. “Trey Gowdy, a couple of pro tips: First of all, can somebody get him so powder?”

“Just a little bit of powder, put it across the top. The shine is unbelievable,” he said as Brzezinski looked on stunned. “And I speak, actually for America. That’s all people notice, Trey, when you’re on TV.”

Brzezinski then muttered, “I thought you were talking about me.”

“No, no, you–actually, very nice foundation there,” Scarborough assured his fiancee.

