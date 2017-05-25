Politics

Donald Trump’s First Foreign Trip Goes Untweeted

Photo of Kaitlan Collins
Kaitlan Collins
White House Correspondent
10:04 PM 05/25/2017

Donald Trump has restrained himself from going on Twitter during his first foreign trip since taking office.

(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

There have been no 6 a.m. tweetstorms, and no snarky 140-character comments about his political opponents as he has traveled from Saudi Arabia to Brussels. In fact, only 13 tweets have been posted on his personal Twitter account since the trip began last Friday, and those are mostly brief clips from his speeches or graphics, which are created and posted by a White House staffer.

Compare those tweets with what Trump sent out last week while he was at home in Washington.

He called himself the victim of the “greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history,” confirmed that he revealed classified information to Russian officials and questioned why a special counsel was needed for the investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election.

The last tweet that Trump seemingly posted himself was on May 19.

There has been no shortage of news for Trump to tweet about either.

Former CIA Director John Brennan testified this week that he alerted the FBI about contacts between Russian officials and Trump campaign associates because they “worried” him. Montana Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte assaulted a reporter who asked him a question about the health care score. Although Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both recorded robo-calls on Gianforte’s behalf, neither have commented. And his son-in-law Jared Kushner is reportedly being scrutinized by the FBI as they continue to investigate Russian meddling in the election.

Trump has commented on the biggest news this week, a suicide bombing in Manchester that left 22 people dead, but hardly at all on Twitter. The only thing he posted there was a graphic with an American flag and an English flag.

“We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom.”

That is far more muted than what he tweeted after the attack on an Orlando nightclub last June, when a man who had pledged allegiance to ISIS killed 49 people.

Tags: Donald Trump, James Comey, Jared Kushner
  Show comments