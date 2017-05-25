Soros-Funded Group Suspends Its Operations Over Lack Of Money

A George Soros-funded voter registration group announced Thursday their plans to shutter its doors indefinitely.

Project Vote said in a statement they will “suspend its operations indefinitely” on May 31 as a result of a weak fundraising environment for their cause.

According to Project Vote, the decision to close its doors was made by their management and board of directors.

“The funding environment for voting rights and civic engagement work has never been easy, and it has grown increasingly challenging over the past few years as foundations have cut back on their giving in this area,” the organization said, adding that the civic engagement circumstances for their issues have been restructured and that competition to raise more funds became more difficult.

“For a single-issue nonprofit like Project Vote—without a diverse portfolio of work to fundraise on—we were ultimately forced to admit that our current model had become unsustainable,” the organization said.

Project Vote cited its accomplishments, saying they helped register “millions” of Americans to vote and taught other organizations how to run voter registration drives. Additionally, the organization pointed to the various lawsuits they filed and went in their favor against states with Voter ID laws.

“Groups like Project Vote are going down because they’re losers. Time and again, they’ve set out to rip voter ID laws and the like from their roots and – at best – have been forced to settle for little more than a stalemate at times. Since their war against voter ID effectively began in 2013, such laws have proliferated in many states and withstood attacks in others. Soros and pals may be made of money, but today’s news shows they aren’t keen on wasting it,” Logan Churchwell, a spokesman for the Public Interest Legal Foundation, said in a statement to The Daily Caller.

The soon to be closed nonprofit previously worked with the now-defunct Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN), which closed its doors in 2010 after a scandal emerged because an ACORN worker, caught on video, gave tax advice to conservative activists pretending to be a pimp and a prostitute.

