During the 9/11 memorial dedication at the NATO headquarters, President Donald Trump held a moment of silence for the victims of the Manchester suicide bombing.

“I’m honored to be here with members of an alliance that has promoted safety and peace across the world,” Trump’s remarks at the ceremony began. “Prime Minister, may all of the nations here today grieve with you and stand with you.”

“I’d like to ask we now observe a moment of silence for the victims and families of the savage attack which took place in Manchester,” he said.

The group of leaders then bowed their heads and observed a moment of silence for 15 seconds.

“Thank you. Terrible thing,” Trump said before moving on to his remarks for the 9/11 memorial dedication.

“This ceremony is a day for both remembrance and resolve. We remember and mourn those nearly 3000 innocent people who were brutally murdered by terrorist on September 11, 2001.”

