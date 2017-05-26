Boehner Says Trump Is A ‘Disaster’

Former House Speaker John Boehner said he thinks the vast majority of Donald Trump’s presidency has been a “complete disaster” during a recent energy conference in Houston, Texas.

Boehner, who resigned from his Ohio House seat in October 2015, applauded Trump’s approach to foreign policy — praising his decision to take a strong stand against the Islamic State — but was highly critical of the progress he has made in other areas thus far.

“Everything else he’s done [in office] has been a complete disaster,” he said Wednesday, according to energy publication Rigzone. “He’s still learning how to be president.”

Boehner and Trump have been friends and golfing companions for over a decade, but was surprised he won the presidency.

“I just never envisioned him in that role,” he said.

Boehner said he does not regret his decision to step down from his former role and has no intention to ever run for president.

“I don’t want to be president. I drink red wine. I smoke cigarettes. I golf. I cut my own grass. I iron my own clothes. And I’m not willing to give all that up to be president,” he said. “I wake up every day, drink my morning coffee and say hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah.”

Follow Juliegrace Brufke on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].