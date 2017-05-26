Greg Gianforte, a Republican congressional candidate in Montana’s special election, apologized during his victory speech for body-slamming reporter Ben Jacobs.

“I need to share something from my heart here,” Gianforte began his apology.

“When you make a mistake you have to own up to it,” he continued. “That’s the Montana way.”

The night before the special election, Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs tried to ask Gianforte about the CBO’s recent scoring of the House’s health care bill, and Gianforte responded by tackling and punching Jacobs. He was charged by police with misdemeanor assault.

Gianforte still ended up winning the election, but dedicated some of his victory speech to apologizing to Jacobs.

“Last night I made a mistake, and I took an action that I can’t take back, and I’m not proud of what happened,” Gianforte said of the incident. “I should not have responded in the way that I did, and for that I am sorry.”

The crowd in the room cheered at Gianforte’s apology.

“I should not have treated that reporter that way and for that, I am sorry Mr. Ben Jacobs.”

WATCH:

“Last night I made a mistake… I’m sorry.” Gianforte apologizes for his treatment of Guardian reporter @Bencjacobs https://t.co/Neko7Mb6OR pic.twitter.com/A3wWuMoWn6 — CNN (@CNN) May 26, 2017

Follow Amber on Twitter