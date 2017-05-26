During her commencement address at Wellesley College, Hillary Clinton incorrectly claimed that Richard Nixon was impeached, forgetting the only two presidents to be impeached were Andrew Johnson and her husband, Bill Clinton.

Clinton made an implicit comparison of President Donald Trump to former president Richard Nixon during her speech, claiming that Nixon was “a man whose presidency would eventually end in disgrace with his impeachment for obstruction of justice.”

Of course, her intention was to suggest Trump could be impeached for allegedly impeding the Russia campaign, and her statement led to wild cheers from the crowd and was repeated by news anchors for hours afterward.

There was just one small problem with her statement though. Nixon was never impeached.

He chose to resign from office before he could be impeached.

In fact, Clinton should remember this, as her own husband, Bill Clinton, was one of just two presidents to ever be formally impeached.

