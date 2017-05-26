Hillary Clinton References Trump Impeachment Talk During Wellesley Commencement Speech

Hillary Clinton took a thinly veiled shot at Donald Trump as she delivered the commencement address at her alma mater Wellesley College Friday.

“You may have heard that things didn’t exactly go as planned, but you know what? I’m doing okay,” Clinton said. “I’ve gotten to spend time with my family, especially my amazing grandchildren. Long walks in the woods. Organizing my closets, right? I won’t lie — Chardonnay helped a little. Here’s what helped most of all: remembering who I am, where I come from and what I believe. This college gave me so much. It launched me on a life of service and provided friends that I still treasure.”

Clinton said that, as a college student, she didn’t trust government, authority figures, “or anyone over 30.” Then she brought up Richard Nixon.

“We questioned if women, people of color and immigrants would ever be treated with respect. We were also furious about the past presidential election, of a man whose presidency would eventually end in disgrace because of impeachment and obstruction.”

“Here’s what I want you to know: we got through that tumultuous time. We revved up the engine of imagination and innovation. We turned back a tide of intolerance and embraced inclusion. The we who did those things were more than those in power who wanted to change course. It was millions of ordinary citizens, especially young people, who voted, marched and organized.”

“You are graduating at a time when there is a full-fledged assault on truth and reason.”