On Thursday, Radio host Rush Limbaugh denounced Montana Republican Greg Gianforte’s body slamming of a reporter–sort of.

Limbaugh said on his radio show that the attack, in which Gianforte body slammed and punched Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs, should be condemned.

“This cannot be accepted,” he asserted. “This must be condemned.”

However, he also praised the manliness of Gianforte and called Jacobs a “Pajama Boy” and described the attack as Jacobs being “unacceptably, brusquely and rudely thrown to the ground like 125-pound dishrag.”

“In Montana — ladies and gentlemen, I must do something. I must join the chorus of people condemning what happened out there,” Limbaugh began his show. “This manly, obviously studly Republican candidate in Montana took the occasion to beat up a pajama-clad journalist, a Pajama Boy journalist out there.”

Then, Limbaugh asked the million dollar question.

“I wonder how many people in Montana are now gonna vote for the guy, though?”

“Then the election comes, and the Democrat loses. That’s been the case in every one of these special elections since Trump was inaugurated,” Limbaugh argued.

