Many Democrats Agree That Losing In Montana Is Actually A Win

Phillip Stucky
9:54 AM 05/26/2017

Democrat Rob Quist lost the Montana special election Thursday, but that didn’t stop Democrats nationwide from saying that the loss was actually a win.

Vox Editor Matt Yglesias published an article Friday morning asserting that because Republican Greg Gianforte didn’t win by a large enough margin, the election was actually a great sign for Democrats.

Republicans vastly outspent Democrats in a relatively safe Republican seat, according to the Cook Political Report. Democrats also out-performed expectations by 12 percent in the Kansas special election, and 7 percent in the Georgia primary.

Gianforte won by 7 points. Many expected Quist to earn only 39 percent of the vote, but he came away with 44 percent.

Vox Editor Ezra Klein went so far as to say that if Republicans “underperform as badly, they’ll lose the House.”

Center for American Progress Director Neera Tanden, CNBC reporter John Harwood, and former Clinton staffer Christina Reynolds retweeted Klein’s assertion.

The Cook analysis cautions that the 2017 special elections have no incumbents, making them easier to flip than the vast majority of vulnerable House seats in the 2018 midterm elections, something that the Vox editor does not mention.

Chair of the Republican Party of Virginia John Whitbeck said that the fact that Republicans held the seat is proof that the Democratic narrative that the party is on the run is false.

President Donald Trump won the state by a 21 percent lead over Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, and the president campaigned heavily for Gianforte in a Wednesday statewide robocall.

