This Bill Would Allow People To Buy Citizenship For $1 Million

GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of California introduced a bill Thursday that would allow immigrants to buy a visa for $1 million dollars.

The bill, co-sponsored by GOP Rep. John Carter of Texas, would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act by abolishing the diversity visa program and replacing it with the hefty fee.

The proceeds would then be put into an “immigration enforcement account” and used for border security purposes.

“This bill would eliminate the currently existing and highly controversial diversity visa lottery program (which currently allocates 55,000 visas annually), and replace it with a new program whereby an individual who pays a $1 million fee to the U.S. government ($500,000 for dependent children) will be granted a visa for permanent residence,” Rohrabacher wrote to Republican lawmakers, according to The Washington Examiner.

Rohrabacher told his colleagues citizenship would be granted within two years of the transaction.

“Importantly, the legislation would require that such visa and citizenship seekers meet the same admissibility and vetting requirements that pertain to all other visa and citizenship seekers,” he continued in the letter.

Under current policy, the State Department essentially holds a visa lottery allowing a select number of people the opportunity to become permanent citizens.

Follow Juliegrace Brufke on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].