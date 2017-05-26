Donald Trump condemned the “terrorists” who opened fire on a Egyptian bus carrying Coptic Christians, killing at least 28 people and injuring dozens more.

“Terrorists are engaged in a war against civilization, and it is up to all who value life to confront and defeat this evil,” Trump said in a statement issued by the White House Friday. “This merciless slaughter of Christians in Egypt tears at our hearts and grieves our souls. Wherever innocent blood is spilled, a wound is inflicted upon humanity. But this attack also steels our resolve to bring nations together for the righteous purpose of crushing the evil organizations of terror, and exposing their depraved, twisted, and thuggish ideology.

The president, who is still in Sicily on his first foreign trip, said “the bloodletting of Christians must end, and all who aid their killers must be punished.”

“America stands with President Al Sisi and all the Egyptian people today, and always, as we fight to defeat this common enemy,” he continued.

“Civilization is at a precipice—and whether we climb or fall will be decided by our ability to join together to protect all faiths, all religions, and all innocent life. No matter what, America will do what it must to protect its people.”

The bus was on its way to a monastery Friday when several masked men who were driving sport utility vehicles opened fire on it. Authorities are calling it a terror attack.

“The gunmen came out of a nearby mountain and lay hiding in wait,” Bishop Makarios of the Coptic Orthodox Church said. “Policemen are there looking for them now.”