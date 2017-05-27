Senator Tim Kaine’s Son Facing Criminal Charges

Police arrested Linwood Kaine, son of former Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine, and pressed criminal charges against him following a counter protest at a Trump rally back in March, Fox5DC reported Friday.

When protesters began harassing people gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol, rally participants attempted to block the entrance to the rotunda where the rally was taking place. Protesters then tried to force their way down the stairs, using smoke bombs, mace and fireworks, and causing a need for some rally participants to be treated by paramedics.

“They brought in pepper spray and tasers, and went after anyone with a Trump sign,” Trump supporter and rally participant Sandra Trater said.

WATCH:

A group of several individuals all dressed in black were the main culprits on the scene. Security officers spotted all five suspects leaving the capitol building, causing them to ditch their black clothing. As soon as police approached, they split up and ran.

Former Commander Steve Frazer tried to subdue Linwood Kaine, but he swung his arms and began pushing and shoving in an attempt to escape. Police eventually had to use chemical spray to bring him down.

Linwood Kaine has been charged with fleeing on foot and obstructing the legal process.

After his son’s arrest, Sen. Kaine issued a statement that said, “We love that our three children have their own views and concerns about current political issues,” Kaine said in a statement following his son’s arrest. “They fully understand the responsibility to express those concerns peacefully.”

A spokesperson representing the Kaine family also issued a statement on their behalf saying, “Today’s announcement of misdemeanor charges against Senator Kaine’s son contains no suggestion that he engaged in disruptive behavior while at the rally, but are instead focused on his actions as he was arrested after he left. Tim and Anne support their son and hope the matter is resolved soon.”

Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].