Portland Killer Is An Anti-Circumcision, Bernie Sanders Supporter

Jeremy Joseph Christian, the 35-year-old Portland man who allegedly murdered two men and left another critically wounded while yelling anti-Muslim slurs in a knife attack on Friday, has been painted by the mainstream media as a “right-wing extremist,” but posts on his Facebook page indicate he was a supporter of socialist Senator Bernie Sanders and Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

According to screen captures of his Facebook page obtained by Buzzfeed, Christian was not a Trump supporter, as many media outlets claimed, but was a supporter of the idea of a Sanders/Stein ticket.

After the election, Christian made a point of posting to Facebook that he did not vote for Trump, that couldn’t bring himself to.

He was unambiguous about his dislike for Hillary Clinton and his admiration for Sanders.

Christian also posted about his opposition to circumcision.

Stein, the Green Party candidate, tweeted about the attack, apparently unaware of the post Christian made that was favorable to her.