House Majority Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) used some time during the House summer recess to deliver a local weather report in his home state.

McCarthy joined Aaron Perlman on Eyewitness News in Bakersfield, CA to talk about humidity and high temperatures in the region on Tuesday.

The segment was equal parts funny and awkward.

The congressman said temperatures would hit a high of 92, a good excuse to grab an ice cream at a local shop.

“Into the weekend will be nice and warm, but you’ll be outside so you can enjoy the pool and other activities,” McCarthy said after doing an awkward shuffle in the wrong direction.

He then reminded viewers to “stay out of the river” because it could be dangerous due to rising water levels.

“Sometimes you live in D.C., sometimes you live in Kern County, and you still know what’s happening in your own area. That’s a good congressman,” Perlman said.

WATCH:

