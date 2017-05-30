Politics
Olivia Wilde Called Out For ‘Fat-Shaming’ Trump

Olivia Wilde probably thought her liberal followers would love her calling Trump “Fatty McFatface,” but instead the actress was called out for “fat-shaming” the president.

“President Fatty McFatface is sadly as dangerous as he is humiliating,” Wilde tweeted on Monday.

Her tweet was soon attacked by progressives because she was “fat-shaming” or “body-shaming,” and many followers expressed that while they didn’t like Trump, Wilde shouldn’t make fun of his weight.

This is what it looks like when the left eats its own.

Wilde chose to “correct” her tweet in response to the criticism, writing that “McPathologicallyStupidHorrifyinglySelfishCruelBovineMoronFace” is more accurate.

