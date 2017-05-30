Olivia Wilde probably thought her liberal followers would love her calling Trump “Fatty McFatface,” but instead the actress was called out for “fat-shaming” the president.

“President Fatty McFatface is sadly as dangerous as he is humiliating,” Wilde tweeted on Monday.

President Fatty McFatface is sadly as dangerous as he is humiliating. https://t.co/Q7f9yaeDex — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 29, 2017

Her tweet was soon attacked by progressives because she was “fat-shaming” or “body-shaming,” and many followers expressed that while they didn’t like Trump, Wilde shouldn’t make fun of his weight.

@oliviawilde Not a fan of his, however, saying that is just another form of bullying – body shaming. Really? Aren’t you better than that? — Kathleen Curran (@Curran1919) May 29, 2017

This is what it looks like when the left eats its own.

@oliviawilde Express your displeasure at his policies NOT his appearance. You are being a bully. — Angie (@AngieFletcher) May 29, 2017

@oliviawilde plenty of other degrading names 2 call him smh — Hana (@are0la51) May 29, 2017

@oliviawilde I join you in your frustration with this man but can u move away from body shaming? It perpetuates fatphobia which hurts everyone. — Ali (@ali1976fields) May 29, 2017

@oliviawilde “Fatty”? What are you, the schoolyard bully? — Michaelforce (@Angelforce900) May 29, 2017

Wilde chose to “correct” her tweet in response to the criticism, writing that “McPathologicallyStupidHorrifyinglySelfishCruelBovineMoronFace” is more accurate.

For those offended I called Trump “McFatface”… His open disdain for health is pretty disturbing, but there are def better nicknames. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 29, 2017

McPathologicallyStupidHorrifyinglySelfishCruelBovineMoronFace is much more accurate. My bad. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 29, 2017

Follow Amber on Twitter