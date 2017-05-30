Bill O’Reilly announced he is writing a new book, “Killing England,” Tuesday.

“Killing England: The Brutal Struggle for American Independence” will focus on the American Revolution and will be released on September 19.”

The new Killing book is unveiled! “Killing England: The Brutal Struggle for American Independence” will be released on September 19. pic.twitter.com/Lt5A3bqAd6 — Bill O’Reilly (@billoreilly) May 30, 2017

He added that he will share some details about the latest book in the “Killing” series during his No Spin News podcast.

Tonight on the No Spin News podcast, I will tell you all about the book! In addition, there will be video of the podcast tonight!!! — Bill O’Reilly (@billoreilly) May 30, 2017

O’Reilly recently departed from Fox News over sexual harassment allegations and his since joined Glenn Beck on The Blaze and hosted his own evening podcast.

Several of the previous “Killing” books have made it on to the New York Times bestseller list.

