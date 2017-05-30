Quadruple amputee Staff Sergeant Travis Mills, who was injured by an IED in Afghanistan, shared Tuesday how he has moved on with his life and inspired others on his journey.

Fox News first interviewed Mills five years ago and brought him back on air Tuesday to tell viewers how his life has changed since losing portions of his arms and legs from an IED.

Mills now serves as a motivational speaker and said his greatest message to people is to not dwell on the past.

“I’ve learned that, you know, why dwell on the past?” Mills told Fox News host Jenna Lee. “I can’t change what happened, I can’t fix the fact that I have no arms and legs so I might as well reminisce what I had and just look forward and keep pressing on with life.”

“I don’t think about the day that it happened, I don’t think about how bad it was…I drive, I take my wife on dates,” he explained. “Tomorrow night’s date night with my daughter.”

WATCH:

“Why dwell on the past?…I don’t think about how bad it was. I drive. I take my wife on dates.” – @ssgtravismills tells @JennaLeeUSA pic.twitter.com/cFJ9UHuLzi — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 30, 2017

Mills also shared that he and his wife are expecting a baby boy in August.

Learn more about Travis Mills’ story at TravisMills.org.

Follow Amber on Twitter