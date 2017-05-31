Donald Trump said Kathy Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” after she posted a graphic image joking that she had beheaded him.

The comedian sparked outrage Tuesday after photos surfaced of her holding what appeared to be a bloody, decapitated version of the president’s head during a photo shoot. Though Griffin initially defended the photos, she later deleted her tweets and apologized for going “too far.”

On Twitter Wednesday, Trump said the gory image had affected his children.

“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

In her apology video, Griffin admitted that the prank was “disturbing.”

“The image is too disturbing,” Griffin said.”I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it…I sincerely apologize.”