Here Are The 18 Things Hillary Blames For Her Election Defeat

Hillary Clinton blamed the Democratic National Committee, Facebook, and conspiracy site Infowars Wednesday for her election defeat during an interview in which she pointed at a total of 18 alleged guilty parties for her big loss.

At a conference held by technology news site Recode, Clinton said that she inherited “nothing” from the DNC after winning the nomination. “It was bankrupt,” the failed presidential candidate and former first lady said. Clinton also blamed alleged Russian election interference for his loss.

“The Russians, in my opinion, and based on the intel and counter intel people I’ve talked to, could not have known how best to weaponize that information unless they had been guided…by Americans,” Clinton said in reference to fake news websites. She went on to add that the content of her campaign chairman John Podesta’s emails released by WikiLeaks were boring, but that “allies” like Infowars pulled out “outrageous” and “absurd” lies from them.

The WikiLeaks emails did reveal much about Hillary Clinton and her campaign, including that she thinks people who oppose immigration are “un-American,” that her “dream is open borders,” and multiple incidents of collusion with journalists. (RELATED: The 44 Most Damning Stories From WikiLeaks)

During the same event, Clinton also attacked Facebook, Twitter bots, The New York Times, Steve Bannon, and the media in general. She said the “vast majority of news items” about her on Facebook were fake and said that the Times covered her use of a private email server like it was “Pearl Harbor.”

Clinton stated that the coverage of her at some point bled “over into misogyny.” In her first profile since losing the election, Clinton and her allies also reiterated that sexism was a factor to blame for her loss. “I think a lot of people didn’t believe those of us who were yelling that it was hard to elect a woman president,” Jess McIntosh, her campaign’s director of communications outreach, told New York magazine.

The failed presidential candidate added that former FBI Director James Comey “was more than happy to talk about my emails, but he wouldn’t talk about investigation of the Russians.” The Washington Free Beacon’s Alex Griswold documented that Clinton also blamed Wisconsin Gov. Scott, Walker, writer Nate Silver, voter suppression, racism, and Google.