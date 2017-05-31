Hillary, Who Voted For Iraq War, Now Claims We ‘Didn’t Think It Was A Good Idea To Engage In Invasions’

Former Secretary of State and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Wednesday stated her opposition to President Donald Trump’s foreign policy.

Clinton, in answering a question by an Israeli reporter about the “clear and present danger” apparently posed by President Trump, said, “When you give a blank check to the Russians and the Saudis, and other who are engaged in authoritarian and dictatorial regimes, you are sending a message; ‘we don’t care what you do.'”

She also added, “now, we weren’t always able to control what others did, but we sure made it clear we didn’t think it was a good idea to engage in invasions, and mass murders, and other things that we see in the Philippines, to, uh, the Middle East.”

This statement is contradicted by her previous vote for the war in Iraq, as well as her support for various other overseas interventions.

Clinton also spoke of her theory of nefarious Russian influence in the French election, saying current president Emanuel Macron was “able to rebut” alleged attempts to influence the election, because of “institutions and media protection that we don’t have.”

What Clinton is referring to is the tradition of a French ban on pre-election campaigning starting about 36 hours before voting. This is backed by French law. Without a First Amendment like the United States has, French election law orders a “blackout” of media coverage that could influence the result.

Finally, Clinton also alleged that “fake news” on Facebook contributed to her loss.

This allegation has little statistical evidence to back it up. In fact, a report from earlier this year stated that “fake news” stories had very little measurable effect on the 2016 election. (RELATED: Study: Fake News Had Virtually No Effect On Election)

