Former Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski has a tough message for GOP members: get on the Trump train or prepare to be voted out of office.

Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt asked Lewandowski Wednesday what he would say to Republicans in Congress who oppose some of Trump’s agenda.

“It’s very simple,” he said. “President Trump was elected to change the country and you can get on board that train or you can lose your next election.”

“The Democrats have a different agenda,” Lewandowski argued. “They’ve forgotten about the people who voted for Donald Trump for change. If you don’t want to provide that change, in eighteen months we’re going to have another election.”

“It’s my recommendation to those Republicans in Congress to get on board,” he said before listing the number of projects on Trump’s agenda, including health care and building the wall. “If you do those things you will get reelected. If you don’t do those things you have failed the American people.”

