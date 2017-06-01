Angela Merkel Criticizes Donald Trump’s Decision To Withdraw From Paris Climate Agreement

German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticized President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, Merkel said she “regrets” Trump’s decision and will continue to work to “save our Earth.”

The president announced in the Rose Garden at the White House Thursday that he would withdraw the United States from the accord because he believes it punishes America while giving other countries a financial advantage.

“In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord but begin negotiations to reenter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers,” Trump said.

“We’re getting out, but we will start to negotiate and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair. If we can, that’s great. If we can’t, that’s fine.”

Germany, Italy and France issued a statement after Trump’s announcement saying the agreement cannot be renegotiated.