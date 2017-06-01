Dems Aren’t Happy Clinton Is Blaming Them For Her Loss

Hillary Clinton is not getting a warm reception from Democrats after blaming her own party for her election loss.

“So I set up my campaign and we have our own data operation. I get the nomination. I’m now the nominee of the Democratic Party. I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party,” Clinton said during an interview Wednesday hosted by the technology site ReCode.

When asked for clarification, the failed presidential candidate replied: “I mean it was bankrupt, it was on the verge of insolvency, its data was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong. I had to inject money into it, the DNC [Democratic National Committee], to keep it going.”

Following these remarks, a former top DNC aide, Andrew Therriault, tweeted, “DNC data folks: today’s accusations are fucking bullshit, and I hope you understand the good you did despite that nonsense.”

He went on to say the “irony of her bashing DNC: *our* models never had [Michigan/Wisconsin/Pennsylvania] looking even close to safe. Her team thought they knew better.”

Clinton lost all three of these traditionally Democratic states to President Trump.

Another former DNC aide, John Hagner, tweeted he doesn’t “have a lot of time for people blaming the core DNC data file.” Clinton’s comments were also criticized by Tom Bonier, who was described by The Washington Post as a “top Democratic data type.”

He tweeted, “[For what it’s worth], the data operation Clinton ‘inherited’ was the most robust data operation the DNC has ever seen, including during the Obama [re-election campaign].”

Clinton’s own former press secretary, Brian Fallon, said on CNN Thursday, “I’m not going to point fingers at the DNC.”