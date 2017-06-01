Comedian Jim Carrey defended Kathy Griffin’s photoshoot featuring Trump’s severed head, saying he has previously dreamed about attacking Trump with a golf club.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Carrey called comedians the “last line of defense” in American politics.

“I think it is the job of a comedian to cross the line at all times — because that line is not real,” he said of Griffin’s photo holding a bloody severed Trump head.

“If you step out into that spotlight and you’re doing the crazy things that [Trump is] doing,” Carrey continued, “we’re the last line of defense. And really, the comedians are the last voice of truth in this whole thing. It’s impossible to get away from it.”

The most shocking part of the interview wasn’t Carrey’s cavalier attitude toward the Griffin photo, but rather a dream he relayed where he suggested he wanted to beat Trump with a golf club.

“I had a dream the other night I was playing golf with Donald Trump,” he recalled. “I was standing beside him with a club in my hand, and I was considering my options when I suddenly woke up.”

“It was one of those dreams where you just want to get back to sleep so you can finish it, you know?” he said.

Who knows what Carrey’s intention of sharing the dream was, but the obvious implication is that he wanted to harm Trump with the golf club, which is rather disturbing.

