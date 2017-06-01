SCOTUS Just Took Its First Picture With Justice Gorsuch

For the first time in over a year, a full complement of the U.S. Supreme Court sat for its official portrait, featuring its newest member, Justice Neil Gorsuch.

The Court generally sits for an official picture each year.

From top left to bottom right, the members of the Court include Justices Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, Neil Gorsuch, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anthony Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justices Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer.

Gorsuch joined the Supreme Court in April after his confirmation by the Senate. The justices are no longer hearing arguments this term. They will release rulings on cases they have heard throughout the year until the adjourn in June. Major rulings are expected in cases involving disparaging trademarks, a cross-border shooting, bond hearings for foreign nationals and the separation of church and state.

Follow Kevin on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].