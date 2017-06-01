Politics
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts (seated C) leads Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (front row, L-R), Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Elena Kagan (back row, L-R), Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Justice Neil Gorsuch in taking a new family photo including Gorsuch, their most recent addition, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst   

SCOTUS Just Took Its First Picture With Justice Gorsuch

06/01/2017

For the first time in over a year, a full complement of the U.S. Supreme Court sat for its official portrait, featuring its newest member, Justice Neil Gorsuch.

The Court generally sits for an official picture each year.

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts (seated C) leads Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (front row, L-R), Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Elena Kagan (back row, L-R), Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Justice Neil Gorsuch in taking a new family photo including Gorsuch, their most recent addition, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

At the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

From top left to bottom right, the members of the Court include Justices Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, Neil Gorsuch, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anthony Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justices Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer.

Gorsuch joined the Supreme Court in April after his confirmation by the Senate. The justices are no longer hearing arguments this term. They will release rulings on cases they have heard throughout the year until the adjourn in June. Major rulings are expected in cases involving disparaging trademarks, a cross-border shooting, bond hearings for foreign nationals and the separation of church and state.

