President Donald Trump withdrew from the Paris climate agreement Thursday and offered his supporters the promise to put American cities before the rest of the world.

“It is time to exit the Paris accord,” Trump said in the Rose Garden Thursday. “And time to pursue a new deal that protects the environment, our companies, our citizens, and our country.”

Trump has repeatedly promised to pull out of the Paris accord because he believes it kills jobs and is an unfair deal for the United States.

He said pulling out of the agreement will now help the cities whose economies rely on energy-related jobs.

“It is time to put Youngstown, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, along with many many other locations within our great country before Paris, France.”

“It is time to Make America Great Again,” he said, finishing his speech to a standing ovation.

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter