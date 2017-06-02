Vice President Mike Pence defended Trump’s decision to leave the Paris climate agreement, arguing that the move is about “putting America first.”

“What the world witnessed yesterday again was an American president putting America first,” Pence told Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt Friday morning.

Pence blasted the Paris agreement for putting “an extraordinary burden” on America while allowing other countries like China and India to skirt their responsibilities to lower carbon emissions for a decade or more.

“We’re putting the American worker and the American worker first,” he continued, citing the billions of taxpayer dollars that went into the agreement. “But you also heard him leave the door open to negotiating a better arrangement.”

“What’s refreshing is to have a president in the Oval Office who’s not only keeping his word to the American people, but I think as you see on a broad range of issues…President Donald Trump gets up every day fighting for the American people,” Pence said, “and it’s already making an extraordinary difference in our security and our prosperity.”

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter