President Donald Trump signed two bills into law Friday that will provide aid to veterans and members of law enforcement.

Trump signed the American Law Enforcement Heroes Act of 2017 and the Public Safety Officers Benefits Improvement Act of 2017 on Friday.

The bills, which are somewhat interrelated, encourage law enforcement agencies to hire veterans and make it easier for public safety officers and their families to make death or disability claims.

During the bill signing, Trump said he and all Americans are “incredibly proud” of those who choose to serve the country.

“We are going to be protecting them,” he said. “They’ve been protecting us, we’re going to be helping them right now.”

“As president keeping Americans safe is my highest duty,” he continued, “and supporting law enforcement is my unwavering commitment. I am very proud to sign these two great bills today.”

“This is something I’m very happy to be doing.”

