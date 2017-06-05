CNN host Reza Aslan apologized for calling President Trump a “piece of shit” after the London terror attacks, claiming that his use of profanity was “not like me.”

“This piece of shit is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He’s an embarrassment to humankind,” Aslan wrote on June 3 in response to Trump’s call to the courts to reinstate his travel ban.

Aslan apologized for the tweet, writing, “I should not have used a profanity to describe the president…that’s not like me.”

I should not have used a profanity to describe the President when responding to his shocking reaction to the #LondonAttacks. My statement: pic.twitter.com/pW69jjpoZy — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) June 4, 2017

Unfortunately for Aslan, his Twitter history shows that it is like him to use profanity to describe his political opponents.

In fact, he called the president a “piece of shit” and “bat shit crazy” just last month.

Oh the joy when this lying conniving scumbag narcissistic sociopath piece of shit fake president finally gets what’s coming to him. https://t.co/iVZGAwCF9P — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) May 10, 2017

The words you’re looking for are bat, shit, and crazy. https://t.co/X12kN8DW9a — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) May 11, 2017

He’s also called the president an “asshole.”

Nice try asshole https://t.co/dpHrWQsFNL — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) May 9, 2017

He’s used “piece of shit” another time for Fox News host Sean Hannity.

This piece of shit https://t.co/p8gLeISpo8 — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) May 24, 2017

The profane tweets seem to never end.

You know #TrumpCare is a steaming pile of monkey shit when getting caught secretly praising it is a big scandal. https://t.co/jLJoZieExN — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) May 6, 2017

I think Grover Norquist is an asshole. RT if you think Grover Norquist is an asshole. https://t.co/SufG7fRGgu — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) March 6, 2017

Hey Dinesh. I’ll say this as politely as I can: Go fuck yourself, you adulterous piece of shit felon. https://t.co/l3r7HD3xhf — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) October 21, 2016

Hey, that shit sandwich I bought tastes like shit. I want my money back! https://t.co/1azBExOtkj — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) October 12, 2016

He even demanded CNN fire “asshole” Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager who is now a CNN contributor.

Aslan currently hosts the CNN show, “Believer.”

