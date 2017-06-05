Politics
CNN Host Who Called Trump A ‘Piece Of Sh**’ Has History Of Profane Tweets

9:31 AM 06/05/2017

CNN host Reza Aslan apologized for calling President Trump a “piece of shit” after the London terror attacks, claiming that his use of profanity was “not like me.”

“This piece of shit is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He’s an embarrassment to humankind,” Aslan wrote on June 3 in response to Trump’s call to the courts to reinstate his travel ban.

Aslan apologized for the tweet, writing, “I should not have used a profanity to describe the president…that’s not like me.”

Unfortunately for Aslan, his Twitter history shows that it is like him to use profanity to describe his political opponents.

In fact, he called the president a “piece of shit” and “bat shit crazy” just last month.

He’s also called the president an “asshole.”

He’s used “piece of shit” another time for Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The profane tweets seem to never end.

He even demanded CNN fire “asshole” Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager who is now a CNN contributor.

Aslan currently hosts the CNN show, “Believer.”

