CNBC’s Donny Deutsch removed his brain-to-mouth filter on MSNBC Monday and accused Trump of “drop[ping] turds” on Twitter.

Host Nicole Wallace asked a panel of guests if it is true that, as the AP reported, “Donald Trump can’t be counted on to give accurate information to Americans when violent acts are unfolding abroad.”

“Scary as that is, it seems to be,” Deutsch responded. “You know it’s interesting, his little tweets — I want to come up with a new word because he drops these turds on Twitter.”

The other guests looked uncomfortable by the feces reference but Deutsch soldiered on unfazed.

“Twurds,” he deemed Trump’s tweets, combining the words “tweet” and “turd.”

He then went on to explain why he has so much of a problem with Trump’s Twitter activity.

“First he gets the facts wrong, then he politicizes…and then, finally, steps all over himself with an absurd fake tweet about the mayor of London.”

However, based on the looks on everyone else’s faces, they were still caught up on Deutsch’s gross metaphor.

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter