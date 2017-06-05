Krugman Mocks London Terror Attack

Paul Krugman made light of the London terror attack in a series of tweets Sunday, and accused President Donald Trump of inciting “unforgivable” panic.

“I’m going to London later this week,” Krugman, an economist and New York Times columnist, tweeted. “OMG! I might be stabbed! Or I might get hit by a drunk driver tonight, or run over by a cab tomorrow.”

“I mean, seriously,” he said in a follow up tweet, reserving harsh language for those alarmed by the acts of terror rather than the men who mowed down a bunch of pedestrians and then went on a stabbing spree with butcher knives. “Terrorism = bad. But panicking about this stuff — or worse, inciting panic — is unforgivable. Especially for POTUS.”

Trump was panned in the media for his response to this latest attack, which many deemed insufficiently politically correct and insensitive.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse.”