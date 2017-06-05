Politics
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse with actress Keshia Knight Pulliam (R), who played his youngest daughter Rudy Huxtable on "The Cosby Show", in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S. June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid   Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse with actress Keshia Knight Pulliam (R), who played his youngest daughter Rudy Huxtable on "The Cosby Show", in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S. June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid   

Racial Activist Calls Cosby Trial ‘White Supremacist Witch Hunt’

Amber Athey
1:50 PM 06/05/2017

Author and “anti-racism strategist” Tariq Nasheed believes the Bill Cosby rape trial, which starts Monday, is a “white supremacist witch hunt.”

“The racially motivated Bill Cosby ‘rape’ trial starts today,” Nasheed tweeted Monday morning.

Cosby is accused of sexually assaulting more than 50 women, but only two will publicly testify during the rape trial. Many of the accusers say that Cosby drugged and assaulted them.

Nasheed followed up his race-baiting with another tweet alleging that the accusations are just a “witch hunt” propelled by white supremacy.

“When they put all the white female Bill Cosby “rape” accusers on the cover of NY mag, we knew this was just a white supremacists witch hunt”

The photo of NY Magazine that Nasheed shared cropped out two entire rows of victims which include several women of color.

Nasheed has tweeted his support for Cosby in the past.

