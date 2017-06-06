Costa: Trump May Live Tweet Comey Hearing

President Donald Trump may live tweet his reactions to the Senate hearing of former FBI Director James Comey Thursday.

The president won’t surrender control of his Twitter account to aides during the course of the Comey hearings, which are due to take most of the day Thursday, according to Washington Post political reporter Robert Costa.

“The president himself wants to be the messenger, his own warrior, his own spokesman, and so there is not a war room,” Costa said about Trump’s reaction to the Comey hearing. “Some inside people will be available, but the president is expected to be tweeting Thursday in response to Comey. He won’t remain quiet during the testimony because he himself wants to be the one driving the process.”

Costa confirmed his White House sources in a Tuesday tweet.

I’m told by two WH sources that Pres. Trump does not plan to put down Twitter on Thursday. May live tweet if he feels the need to respond. — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 6, 2017

Trump fired Comey in a brief letter May 9, and has since called the official a “showboat” and a “nutjob” in a meeting with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

ABC, CBS, and NBC all announced that they plan to stream the Comey hearing live throughout the day, according to CNN.

